UP woman hangs self after dispute with mother-in-law

A 23-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of her house in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Rani was found hanging in her room in Sonvani village in Haldi area, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem. The deceased, who has a 1.5 year-old-son, had a dispute with her mother-in-law on Monday after she allegedly scolded Rani for beating the child, police said.

A probe is underway in the matter, they added.

