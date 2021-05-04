Left Menu

UP woman hangs self after dispute with mother-in-law

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 04-05-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 12:02 IST
UP woman hangs self after dispute with mother-in-law
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 23-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of her house in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Rani was found hanging in her room in Sonvani village in Haldi area, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem. The deceased, who has a 1.5 year-old-son, had a dispute with her mother-in-law on Monday after she allegedly scolded Rani for beating the child, police said.

A probe is underway in the matter, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

