PIL to strike down GNCTD Amendment Act: Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre on a PIL for striking down the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Act which increases powers of the Lieutenant Governor.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the ministries of Law and Home Affairs seeking their stand on the plea by a law student.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma and central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul accepted the notice on behalf of the ministries.

