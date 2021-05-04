PIL to strike down GNCTD Amendment Act: Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand

PIL to strike down GNCTD Amendment Act: Delhi HC seeks Centre's standPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 12:11 IST
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre on a PIL for striking down the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Act which increases powers of the Lieutenant Governor.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the ministries of Law and Home Affairs seeking their stand on the plea by a law student.
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma and central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul accepted the notice on behalf of the ministries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lieutenant
- Delhi
- Jasmeet Singh
- The Delhi High Court
- Chetan Sharma
- Ajay Digpaul
ALSO READ
COVID: Delhi govt deploys officers to monitor procurement, supply of oxygen and Remdesivir drug
Woman, son arrested for cheating person in Delhi
Take up only urgent matters via video conference: Delhi HC to district courts
Delhi govt sets up control rooms to manage COVID-related drugs
COVID-19: Delhi govt directs Drugs Inspectors to monitor movement of Remdesivir injections