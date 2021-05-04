Bihar imposes lockdown till May 15 amid COVID crisis

Lockdown was imposed in Bihar till May 15 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Tuesday.

Detailed guidelines regarding the lockdown will be decided by the Crisis Management Group, he said.

The decision was taken on Monday after discussions with ministers and government officials, he added.

Bihar reported 11,407 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 82 more deaths.

