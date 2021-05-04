Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccination centre set up at Bhopal's drive-in cinema site

A drive-in vaccination centre was started in Bhopal's Ashoka Hotel on Saturday when the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced.

Updated: 04-05-2021 12:34 IST
Visual from drive-in COVID vaccination centre in Bhopal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A drive-in vaccination centre was started in Bhopal's Ashoka Hotel on Saturday when the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced. Some months ago, this place served as a drive-in cinema, where people could watch movies while sitting in the comfort of their vehicle. The place which now serves as a COVID vaccination centre in the city is an appropriate area to accommodate several cars entering in a queue. Meanwhile, it also helps in maintaining social distancing and evades the possibility of people thronging at the centre.

Speaking to ANI, Ashoka Hotel manager KK Patel informed that the vaccination centre is open between 5 pm and 8 pm for which an online registration through CoWIN website or Aarogya Setu app are mandatory. He further said, "They are getting the shot in open-air while sitting inside their car. They are being asked to wait for around half an hour in the vehicle after taking the dose (to monitor their heath)."

The Madhya Pradesh government also tweeted about the new cinema turned vaccination centre and said, "Drive-in vaccination has started in Madhya Pradesh's first 'Drive-in Cinema' Bhopal... It is being operated in the premises of Hotel Lake View located in Shyamala Hills of the State Tourism Corporation." "For safe vaccination, a pick and drop facility has also been introduced for the people. Interested persons can contact the Transport Branch of the Tourism Corporation at number 90397 61097," they added in another tweet.

According to Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has 85,750 active COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, the state registered 1,439 fresh cases and 93 related deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

