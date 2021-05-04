Following are the top stories at 12:30 PM: NATION: DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally in India crosses 2-crore mark New Delhi: India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with over 50 lakh infections being added in just 15 days. DEL14 STATES-VACCINE-DOSES States, UTs have more than 75 lakh COVID vaccine doses, over 48 lakh to be delivered in 3 days: Govt New Delhi: More than 75 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine are available with states and union territories and they will receive over 48 lakh more within the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

BOM1 MH-HOSPITAL-OXYGEN LEAK Maha: Oxygen leakage at COVID-19 hospital in Palghar, patients safe Palghar: Medical oxygen leaked from a tank at a COVID-19 hospital in Maharashtra's Palghar district, but it was plugged in time, averting a major tragedy, officials said on Tuesday.

CAL4 BH-LOCKDOWN Bihar imposes lockdown till May 15 amid COVID crisis Patna: Lockdown was imposed in Bihar till May 15 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Tuesday.

MDS3 TN-OXYGEN-IAF IAF brings oxygen cylinders, other equipment from UK Chennai: Nearly 35 tonnes of equipment, including 450 empty oxygen cylinders, airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) from the UK arrived here early on Tuesday.

LEGAL: LGD10 DL-HC-VIRUS-VACCINE COVID-19: Plea in HC to waive clinical trials of foreign vaccines New Delhi: A PIL in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a direction to the Centre to waive clinical trials of foreign vaccines so that they are available for use without any delay and to give priority in vaccination to those who have already taken the first dose.

LGD9 DL-HC-GNCTD ACT PIL to strike down GNCTD Amendment Act: Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre on a PIL for striking down the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Act which increases powers of the Lieutenant Governor.

BUSINESS: DEL2 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex surges over 200 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 14,700 Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank amid a mixed trend in global equities.

DEL10 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN Rupee surges 14 paise to 73.81 against the US dollar in early trade Mumbai: The Indian rupee advanced by 14 paise to 73.81 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, as a positive trend in equity markets lifted investor sentiment.

FOREIGN: FGN30 VIRUS-INDIA-FAUCI-LD INTERVIEW US expert Fauci advises India to marshal all resources, including Army, to fight COVID surge, says situation 'very desperate' Washington: Terming the situation in India ''very desperate'', America's top public health expert Dr Anthony Fauci has suggested the government marshal all its resources, including the armed forces, to immediately build makeshift field hospitals, and urged other countries to help with not only materials but also personnel. By Lalit K Jha FGN19 UK-JAISHANKAR-2NDLD BLINKEN Jaishankar holds talks with US counterpart Blinken in UK; discusses COVID-19, Indo-Pacific London/Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in their first in-person meeting, discussed ways to deal with the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic, situation in the strategic Indo-Pacific region and cooperation in multilateral forums. By Aditi Khanna & Lalit K Jha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)