Left Menu

Plea to increase cremation, burial sites in Delhi; HC seeks Centre, AAP govt stand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 12:58 IST
Plea to increase cremation, burial sites in Delhi; HC seeks Centre, AAP govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought responses of the Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL to temporarily increase the number of cremation and burial sites in the city in view of the ''overwhelming'' number of people dying due to COVID-19 daily.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued a notice to the Centre, Delhi government, National Disaster Management Authority and the municipal bodies seeking their stand on the plea by a lawyer.

The court directed the authorities to consider data provided by the petitioner, Pratyush Prasanna, while filing their replies.

In his plea filed through advocate Snigdha Singh, Prasanna has claimed that ''due to an acute shortage of hospital beds and other necessities such as testing kits and oxygen supply, there have been an overwhelming number of deaths in the country, especially in the national capital region''.

As a result, the cremation sites and burial grounds are also full and, therefore, a substantial amount of time was being taken to cremate the body, the plea has claimed.

''Hence, a temporary increase in the number of cremation sites, grounds, burial sites is necessitated,'' the petition has said.

It has sought directions to make alternate arrangements for converting any park, field, open space, stadium or any other similar place as cremation site/ burial ground.

The petition has said that the devastation caused by the lack of preparedness is such that there are massive backlogs of dead bodies and the largest crematoriums are also turning away bodies or are charging higher amounts for cremation.

''It is submitted that due to the backlogs, the bodies are even asked to be kept in an AC room for a night as there is no space in the hospital mortuary for the same to be kept or for that matter any other mortuary in the state. This is the kind of trauma a person is going through who has lost a loved one, untimely to a pandemic,'' the plea has claimed.

It has also sought directions to the authorities to ensure proper supply of wood and other necessary materials for carrying out the last rites of the dead.

It has also sought that medical supplies like PPE Kits etc be provided to the family, friends and relatives who would be attending or carrying out the cremation/ burial.

The petition also seeks a direction to the authorities ''to ensure electric crematoriums are available at all the crematoriums'' and to increase their numbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First team of mounted archers takes aim in Gaza

Hoofs pounded the ground and kicked up dust clouds as one by one a small group of young mounted archers pulled back their bows and let their arrows fly at a passing target. Most of them missed.They will get better, said Mohammad Abu Musaed,...

Equity indices flat amid lacklustre trading, HUL dips 1 pc

Key equity indices were range-bound during early hours on Tuesday as the fear of a continuous rise in Covid cases and extended lockdowns in various states capped market sentiment. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 34 points or 0.08 pe...

Thomasin McKenzie to topline Olivia Wilde's Kerri Strug biopic

Jojo Rabbit star Thomasin McKenzie will essay the role of former American gymnast Kerri Strug in an upcoming movie from actor-director Olivia Wilde.The movie, titled Perfect, hails from Searchlight Pictures and Wilde will direct it from a s...

Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 20 dead

An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed and sent a subway car plunging toward a busy boulevard late Monday, killing at least 20 people and injuring about 70, city officials said.A crane was working to hold up one subway car l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021