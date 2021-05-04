Left Menu

Swiss woman dead after fall from building in Iran was embassy first secretary - Mehr

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-05-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 13:28 IST
Swiss woman dead after fall from building in Iran was embassy first secretary - Mehr

A female diplomat who died in a fall from a building in Iran was the Swiss embassy's first secretary, a spokesman for emergency services was quoted as saying on Tuesday by the semi-official news agency Mehr.

"This person was the first secretary of the Swiss embassy," spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi told Mehr.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real Madrid's Marcelo tackles election duties before Chelsea clash

Democratic duties took precedence over sporting ones for soccer star Marcelo on Tuesday, when the Real Madrid defender was drafted into the team supervising a regional election in the Spanish capital. Chosen by city authorities as a back-up...

'India's Best Dancer Season 2' to host digital auditions from May 5

The search for Indias best dancer is back as Sony Entertainment Television is all set to bring the second season of the dance reality show Indias Best Dancer, for the dance enthusiasts. After the first edition of the dance reality show garn...

Gold futures fall on low demand

Gold prices fell by to Rs 47,161 per 10 gram in futures trade on Tuesday as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded lower by Rs 158, or 0.33 per cent, at R...

Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper futures on Tuesday slipped 0.5 per cent to Rs 762 per kg as participants cut their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for June delivery eased by Rs 3.80, or 0.5 per ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021