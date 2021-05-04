Swiss woman dead after fall from building in Iran was embassy first secretary - Mehr

Swiss woman dead after fall from building in Iran was embassy first secretary - MehrReuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-05-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 13:28 IST
A female diplomat who died in a fall from a building in Iran was the Swiss embassy's first secretary, a spokesman for emergency services was quoted as saying on Tuesday by the semi-official news agency Mehr.
"This person was the first secretary of the Swiss embassy," spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi told Mehr.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)