Left Menu

Plea seeks halt of construction activity of Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project, Delhi HC says will hear in detail on May 17

The Delhi High Court will on May 17 hear in detail the plea seeking direction to halt/suspend all construction activity of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project in compliance with orders issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority during the subsistence of the peak phase of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 13:35 IST
Plea seeks halt of construction activity of Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project, Delhi HC says will hear in detail on May 17
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court will on May 17 hear in detail the plea seeking direction to halt/suspend all construction activity of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project in compliance with orders issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority during the subsistence of the peak phase of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh adjourned the matter on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Union of India, opposed the plea and said the petition is of doubtful credentials. Petitioners Anya Malhotra and Sohail Hashmi, represented by the senior advocate Sidharth Luthra in the matter, have stated that the petition is concerned with the ongoing construction activity in the part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project designated as 'Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project' and is challenging Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and CPWD relentless, unmindful and reckless act of carrying on this project in a manner that poses a threat to the lives of the citizens of Delhi and beyond, including the lives of the workforce/labour engaged in the project, as it has the potential of being a super spreader, and is in clear breach and violation of the Orders passed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

The plea states that at a time when Delhi is grappling with a devastating coronavirus outbreak and when all efforts, particularly and more so by the state and its agencies, have to be towards controlling the spiraling situation, the impugned acts of the respondents will nullify and negate all those efforts. The plea also states that the petitioners are also questioning why or how the project constitutes an "essential service", merely because some executive mandated contractual deadline has to be met.

In December 2020, the Central Vista Development Project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The project intends to revamp 86 acres of land in Delhi, which includes Rajpath, Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block, and South Block, Shastri Bhavan, India Gate, and Udyog Bhavan. The project envisages the construction of a new Parliament building, a common secretariat for central government offices, the Prime Minister's office, and residence, the Special Protection Group building, and Vice-President Enclave.

The construction work for the project is being carried out since January 5, 2021, after the Supreme Court dismissed petitions challenging the project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real Madrid's Marcelo tackles election duties before Chelsea clash

Democratic duties took precedence over sporting ones for soccer star Marcelo on Tuesday, when the Real Madrid defender was drafted into the team supervising a regional election in the Spanish capital. Chosen by city authorities as a back-up...

'India's Best Dancer Season 2' to host digital auditions from May 5

The search for Indias best dancer is back as Sony Entertainment Television is all set to bring the second season of the dance reality show Indias Best Dancer, for the dance enthusiasts. After the first edition of the dance reality show garn...

Gold futures fall on low demand

Gold prices fell by to Rs 47,161 per 10 gram in futures trade on Tuesday as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded lower by Rs 158, or 0.33 per cent, at R...

Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper futures on Tuesday slipped 0.5 per cent to Rs 762 per kg as participants cut their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for June delivery eased by Rs 3.80, or 0.5 per ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021