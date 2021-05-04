Left Menu

Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Delhi government, Municipal Corporations, and others on a plea seeking an urgent increase in the number of crematorium grounds/burial sites for people who have succumbed to Covid-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 13:48 IST
Ensure right to die with dignity for Covid-19 causalities, increase number of crematoriums, burial sites: Delhi HC issues notice
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Delhi government, Municipal Corporations, and others on a plea seeking an urgent increase in the number of crematorium grounds/burial sites for people who have succumbed to Covid-19. A bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh on Tuesday sought response from all the respondents on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Pratyush Prasanna through Advocate Sanigdha Singh and slated the matter for further hearing on May 17, 2021.

Plea seeks direction to respondents to ensure the right to die with dignity for Covid causalities and direct urgent increase in the number of crematorium grounds/burial sites and to make alternate arrangements for converting any park, field, open space, stadium, or any other similar place as cremation site/burial ground. The petition also prays for issuance of direction to respondents to ensure proper supply of wood and other necessary materials for carrying out the last rites of the dead including medical supplies like PPE Kits for the family, friends, and relatives of the casualties.

The plea also mentioned that concerned authorities need to ensure electric crematoriums are available at all the crematoriums and further direct the respondents to increase the number of electric crematoriums. The plea also allows that the Government's lack of preparedness and non-empathetic handling of the second wave has created a humanitarian crisis in Delhi. It is disheartening to submit that the people are seeking leads for crematoriums on social media platforms including leads for the freezer to keep the dead body of their loved ones until they find a slot in crematoriums. This shows that there is a complete failure of the administrative machinery. (ANI)

