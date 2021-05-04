Left Menu

French unions: we still oppose EDF reform after talks with government

Project Hercules was conceived by the French government as a way to secure the future of EDF's debt-laden and capital-hungry nuclear arm, while allowing more lucrative parts of the business to flourish free from the broader group’s liabilities. The plan is to nationalise a holding company which will include the nuclear assets.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 14:06 IST
French unions: we still oppose EDF reform after talks with government

France's biggest trade unions said on Tuesday talks with the government over a planned restructuring of power group EDF have failed to change their opposition to the plan.

In a statement, the CFDT, CGT, Force Ouvriere and CFE unions demanded that the plan, codenamed "Project Hercules" be dropped. The government has been conducting negotiations with trade union leaders with the aim of persuading them to soften their opposition.

"It's still a no," the statement said, adding that the coalition of trade unions "reaffirm their complete opposition to this plan for the dismantling of EDF." The statement did not rule out further talks with the government. Project Hercules was conceived by the French government as a way to secure the future of EDF's debt-laden and capital-hungry nuclear arm, while allowing more lucrative parts of the business to flourish free from the broader group’s liabilities.

The plan is to nationalise a holding company which will include the nuclear assets. A separate entity, controlled by the holding company, will be created to house the more lucrative businesses. Trade unions say the plan would mean sacrificing a national industrial champion which serves the French public, in the hope of achieving uncertain benefits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real Madrid's Marcelo tackles election duties before Chelsea clash

Democratic duties took precedence over sporting ones for soccer star Marcelo on Tuesday, when the Real Madrid defender was drafted into the team supervising a regional election in the Spanish capital. Chosen by city authorities as a back-up...

'India's Best Dancer Season 2' to host digital auditions from May 5

The search for Indias best dancer is back as Sony Entertainment Television is all set to bring the second season of the dance reality show Indias Best Dancer, for the dance enthusiasts. After the first edition of the dance reality show garn...

Gold futures fall on low demand

Gold prices fell by to Rs 47,161 per 10 gram in futures trade on Tuesday as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded lower by Rs 158, or 0.33 per cent, at R...

Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper futures on Tuesday slipped 0.5 per cent to Rs 762 per kg as participants cut their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for June delivery eased by Rs 3.80, or 0.5 per ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021