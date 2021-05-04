Left Menu

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man for 'humongous delay' in witness statement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 14:09 IST
Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man for 'humongous delay' in witness statement

A Court here has granted bail to an accused in two cases pertaining to north-east Delhi riots in February last year, noting that the police recorded the statement of public witnesses and recovered the weapon after a ''humongous delay'' with no plausible explanation.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted bail to 30-year-old Deepak Kumar on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 and one surety of the like amount on conditions that he shall maintain peace and harmony in the locality and not indulge in any kind of criminal act.

“Admittedly, the applicant is not seen or visible in any CCTV footage,” the sessions judge noted while granting the bail, adding that the complainants did not specifically identify Kumar in their initial complaints made to the investigating agency and named him only in their supplementary statements. The judge noted, “Even the statements of other public witnesses namely Jai Ram and Abdul Nadir have been recorded in the matter after the lapse of considerable period of the date of incidents and no plausible or cogent explanation in this regard has come from the side of prosecution for this humongous delay.” The court also alluded to a Supreme Court case last year, wherein it was categorically held that if statements of witnesses are delayed by substantial time, particularly when the witnesses were available with the police, then it casts a doubt upon the prosecution story and the accused becomes entitled for bail.

The judge also observed that the recovery of 'danda' [large stick] was done after a lapse of considerable period of time and from an open space. The accused cannot be made to incarcerate in jail for infinity merely on account that other persons, who were part of the riotous mob, have to be identified and arrested in the matter as charge sheets have already been filed and trial is likely to take long time.

“Keeping in view the aforesaid facts, I am of the considered opinion that applicant deserves bail in both the aforesaid matters,” the judge remarked. Kumar had been named in two FIRs. The first FIR was registered on March 2, 2020 on the complaint of one Nishara, who claimed that on February 25, a riotous mob armed with lathis, sarias vandalized and burned her rented house and looted some gold jewellery.

Later on, two more complainants Qamar Jahan and Naushad also approached the police with similar complaints and their complaints were clubbed with the same case. Another FIR was registered on March 2, 2020 on the complaint of one Akil Ahmed, wherein he stated that on February 25, a riotous mob consisting of about 25-30 persons, having bricks, stones, iron rods and sticks beat up and dragged him and his family members outside the house and set the same on fire. During the course of proceedings, Kumar's counsel Advocate M P Sinha told the court that there was an 'unexplained delay' of about six days in registration of FIRs in matters, which casts a doubt. It was further argued that only a 'fictitious danda' has allegedly been recovered after about nine months of the alleged incident from an open place of Yamuna Khadar. Requesting the court not to grant bail to Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor Saleem Ahmed, however, said that he was an accused in six cases of riots and could threaten the hapless victims or eye witnesses if enlarged on bail.

Communal violence had broken out in north-east Delhi in February last year after clashes between the supporters of Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real Madrid's Marcelo tackles election duties before Chelsea clash

Democratic duties took precedence over sporting ones for soccer star Marcelo on Tuesday, when the Real Madrid defender was drafted into the team supervising a regional election in the Spanish capital. Chosen by city authorities as a back-up...

'India's Best Dancer Season 2' to host digital auditions from May 5

The search for Indias best dancer is back as Sony Entertainment Television is all set to bring the second season of the dance reality show Indias Best Dancer, for the dance enthusiasts. After the first edition of the dance reality show garn...

Gold futures fall on low demand

Gold prices fell by to Rs 47,161 per 10 gram in futures trade on Tuesday as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded lower by Rs 158, or 0.33 per cent, at R...

Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper futures on Tuesday slipped 0.5 per cent to Rs 762 per kg as participants cut their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for June delivery eased by Rs 3.80, or 0.5 per ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021