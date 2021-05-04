Left Menu

Man arrested for duping people on pretext of providing oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 14:51 IST
A 24-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday from Faridabad for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing oxygen cylinders and Remdesivir injections, police said. The accused, identified as Rohit Kumar, is a resident of Faridabad. He is a native of Ranchi in Jharkhand, they said.

Police received a complaint of cheating in this regard, following which they traced a bank account in which suspicious transactions were being done.

The account belonged to one Mohammad Riyaz, a resident of Bapu Park in south Delhi, a senior police officer said. Later, it was revealed that two more bank accounts were being run in the name of Rohit and Shahansah in the same bank with same addresses to carry out illegal transactions, he said. On the basis of a technical analysis, it was found that one Sarvesh was in touch with these persons. During search of Sarvesh and Riyaz, police reached Ismailpur in Faridabad and arrested Kumar on Tuesday, police said. During interrogation, he disclosed that with the help of Sarvesh, he had opened five accounts in different banks to carry out illegal transactions and dupe people. He opened these accounts on the basis of his Bapu Park, Kotla address ID, they said. An investigation is underway to arrest other accused persons and the total cheated amount is yet to be ascertained, police added.

