Guj: 7 oxygen tankers arrive at Mundra port from UAE

Seven tankers carrying 20 metric tonnes of medical oxygen arrived at Gujarat's Mundra port from the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The shipment will help augment the oxygen availability in the country, the MEA said on Twitter.

Medical oxygen is in high demand in the country in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

''Further consolidating our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. 7 ISO tankers with 20 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) each arrive at Mundra Port (India). First such shipment of LMO to India. Deeply value the support from UAE. Will help augment oxygen availability,'' the MEA tweeted.

An ISO tanker is built as per the criteria of the International Organisation for Standardisation. The ISO tanks are designed to carry liquids in bulk. They are made of stainless steel and are surrounded by various types of protective layers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)