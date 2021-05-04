Left Menu

Delhi HC refuses to grant relief on PIL seeking exemption of GST on machinery related to oxygen plant installation

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant any relief to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to exempt Goods and Service Tax (GST) on plants and machinery related to the set up of oxygen plants at least for six months or till the present pandemic situation is going on.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 15:01 IST
Delhi HC refuses to grant relief on PIL seeking exemption of GST on machinery related to oxygen plant installation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant any relief to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to exempt Goods and Service Tax (GST) on plants and machinery related to the set up of oxygen plants at least for six months or till the present pandemic situation is going on. The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh while declining the plea said, "this is a policy decision of the government, we see no reason to issue any direction to the government in this regard."

Meanwhile, the court asked the concerned authority to treat the plea as representation. The petition was filed by Non-Government Organisation, Due Process of Law India Foundation through advocate Saurabh Kansal and Ashu Chaudhary.

Senior Advocate Arun Mohan appeared for the petitioners sought directions to the respondents Centre and Delhi government to exempt plants and machinery related to the installation of oxygen plants from Goods and Service Tax (GST) for the period of six months or till the present pandemic situation is going on in accordance with provisions of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act and the corresponding provisions in the State legislations. The petition states that the present is a situation where the exercise of the power of exemption from applicable tax is a public necessity which is necessary to prevent the people from this ongoing pandemic situation.

It also stated that the respondents have the power to exempt the GST on necessary items in case of a serious condition, thus the Respondents should use their power in this pandemic situation and waive GST on the set of Oxygen Plants. It also said that if the GST was waived, the same could be used to install additional plants in these times of need and save more lives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AYUSH, sports ministries join hands to promote yoga ahead of IDY-2021

The Ministry of AYUSH and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have tapped into the spirit of the International Day of Yoga on June 21 to encourage people to pursue yoga as a daily routine for good health and well-being.The two Union mi...

CRRID founder Rashpal Malhotra dies of COVID-19 in Mohali

Founder of the Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development CRRID and noted scholar Rashpal Malhotra, 84, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, died at a private hospital in Punjabs Mohali on Tuesday, the chief ministers off...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks struggle amid COVID-19 surges

Emerging market stocks struggled to make headway on Tuesday as Taiwan and India wrestled with rising COVID-19 infections, with the latter seeing cases surge past 20 million.Taiwans main stock index, one of the strongest performers in Asia s...

Fire-juggling at home? Lockdown easing a relief for Hungarian circus artists

After months of practising aerial acrobatics suspended from the ceiling in her tiny apartment in Budapest with only her cats for an audience, Hungarian circus artist Eszter Kovacs is relishing the prospect of performing in front of people a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021