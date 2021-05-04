Left Menu

Delhi govt reduces oxygen quota for Army Base Hospital, issue needs immediate resolution to avoid shortage: Army sources

The Delhi government has reduced the quota of oxygen for the Army Base Hospital at Delhi Cantt. Army authorities have taken up the matter with the local authorities through the defence ministry, Indian Army sources said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 15:16 IST
Delhi govt reduces oxygen quota for Army Base Hospital, issue needs immediate resolution to avoid shortage: Army sources
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has reduced the quota of oxygen for the Army Base Hospital at Delhi Cantt. Army authorities have taken up the matter with the local authorities through the defence ministry, Indian Army sources said on Tuesday. According to the sources, the Army Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt has enough supplies for the time being and can take care of its patients but the issue has to be addressed shortly which could otherwise lead to shortages.

This comes amid an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the national capital at an alarming rate. The national capital on Sunday reported as many as 18,043 new coronavirus cases and 448 deaths, Delhi's daily health bulletin informed on Monday.

This was the highest single-day death toll in the city since the pandemic broke out last year. The total active cases in the city currently stand at 89,592. The cumulative positive cases stood at 12,12,989, including 11,05,983 recoveries and 17,414 deaths. As many as 51,185 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 9,860 Rapid antigen tests were conducted on Monday. A positivity rate of 29.56 per cent was recorded yesterday.

Only 1,611 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Monday, including 1,260 who received the first dose and 351 who received their second.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AYUSH, sports ministries join hands to promote yoga ahead of IDY-2021

The Ministry of AYUSH and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have tapped into the spirit of the International Day of Yoga on June 21 to encourage people to pursue yoga as a daily routine for good health and well-being.The two Union mi...

CRRID founder Rashpal Malhotra dies of COVID-19 in Mohali

Founder of the Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development CRRID and noted scholar Rashpal Malhotra, 84, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, died at a private hospital in Punjabs Mohali on Tuesday, the chief ministers off...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks struggle amid COVID-19 surges

Emerging market stocks struggled to make headway on Tuesday as Taiwan and India wrestled with rising COVID-19 infections, with the latter seeing cases surge past 20 million.Taiwans main stock index, one of the strongest performers in Asia s...

Fire-juggling at home? Lockdown easing a relief for Hungarian circus artists

After months of practising aerial acrobatics suspended from the ceiling in her tiny apartment in Budapest with only her cats for an audience, Hungarian circus artist Eszter Kovacs is relishing the prospect of performing in front of people a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021