Left Menu

Free vaccine to everyone including those above 18 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore on Tuesday announced that all beneficiaries including those above 18 years will be vaccinated for free of cost in the Union Territory.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 15:18 IST
Free vaccine to everyone including those above 18 in Chandigarh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore on Tuesday announced that all beneficiaries including those above 18 years will be vaccinated for free of cost in the Union Territory. In an official statement, Badnore said, "Free vaccination for all beneficiaries including those above 18 years."

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the night curfew will continue from 6 pm to 5 am every day along with complete weekend curfew. The movement will be restricted from 5 pm on May 4 to 5 am on May 11, and only essentials shops remaining open. Home delivery up to 9 pm and takeaways till 5 pm to be allowed. "All government offices to run from 9:30 am to 5 pm till further orders. Private offices will continue to work from home as much as possible. Government offices and banks to work with 50 percent capacity. Public transport to ply with 50 percent capacity as well," said SDMA, Chandigarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AYUSH, sports ministries join hands to promote yoga ahead of IDY-2021

The Ministry of AYUSH and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have tapped into the spirit of the International Day of Yoga on June 21 to encourage people to pursue yoga as a daily routine for good health and well-being.The two Union mi...

CRRID founder Rashpal Malhotra dies of COVID-19 in Mohali

Founder of the Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development CRRID and noted scholar Rashpal Malhotra, 84, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, died at a private hospital in Punjabs Mohali on Tuesday, the chief ministers off...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks struggle amid COVID-19 surges

Emerging market stocks struggled to make headway on Tuesday as Taiwan and India wrestled with rising COVID-19 infections, with the latter seeing cases surge past 20 million.Taiwans main stock index, one of the strongest performers in Asia s...

Fire-juggling at home? Lockdown easing a relief for Hungarian circus artists

After months of practising aerial acrobatics suspended from the ceiling in her tiny apartment in Budapest with only her cats for an audience, Hungarian circus artist Eszter Kovacs is relishing the prospect of performing in front of people a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021