Left Menu

File status report on plea over black-marketing of COVID-19 medicines: Delhi HC to police

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi Police to file a status report on a petition alleging medical mafia-politicians nexus indulging in black-marketing of COVID-19 medicines.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 15:27 IST
File status report on plea over black-marketing of COVID-19 medicines: Delhi HC to police
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi Police to file a status report on a petition alleging medical mafia-politicians nexus indulging in black-marketing of COVID-19 medicines. A division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli asked the Delhi Police to file status report and listed the matter for May 17.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Deepak Singh. Advocate Virag Gupta, appearing for the petitioner, urged the high court to issue direction to registre FIR and investigate into the medical mafia-politicians nexus by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue direction to detent persons indulging in black-marketing of COVID-19 medicines as per National Security Act, 1980 and to direct for disqualification of MPs and MLAs found to be hoarding and illegally distributing COVID-19 medicines.

"That the country is going through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and the public is being made to run from pillar to post to avail critical medicines such as Remdesivir. At the same time, politicians of all political parties are able to gather huge stocks of the same, even as they do not have the required permissions under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and other specialised provisions for the same," the petition said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UEFA details Euro 2020 rules for teams hit by virus issues

Teams hit by COVID-19 cases or mandatory quarantine at the European Championship can have their games postponed for up to 48 hours to get new players in, UEFA said Tuesday.UEFA published extra rules for the June 11-July 11 tournament, inclu...

J&K announces three-days state mourning on demise of ex-Guv Jagmohan

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced three days of state mourning on the demise of former governor Jagmohan who breathed his last after a brief illness.In a notification issued by the General Administration Department, ...

Researchers: Climate pledges see world closing on Paris goal

Recent pledges by the United States and other nations could help cap global warming at 2 degrees Celsius 3.6 Fahrenheit by the end of the century, but only if goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 succeed, scientists ...

AYUSH, sports ministries join hands to promote yoga ahead of IDY-2021

The Ministry of AYUSH and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have tapped into the spirit of the International Day of Yoga on June 21 to encourage people to pursue yoga as a daily routine for good health and well-being.The two Union mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021