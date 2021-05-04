Left Menu

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia moves SC against violence in West Bengal; seeks CBI probe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 15:31 IST
BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking CBI investigation into ''rampant violence'' including murder and rapes allegedly by Trinamool Congress party workers across West Bengal ''before, during and after the assembly elections''.

Bhatia, a senior advocate, in his intervention application filed in his pending 2018 PIL has sought a direction to the state government to file a detailed status report about the FIRs registered, arrests made and steps taken against perpetrators of violence.

''The instant application is being preferred...to bring to the notice of this court, the brutal murders and commission of serious crimes like rape and molestation, blatant violence and the complete breakdown of law and order machinery in West Bengal before, during and after the recently concluded assembly elections in the state,'' Bhatia said in his plea.

Trinamool Congress Party has swept West Bengal assembly polls by winning over 200 seats in a 294 seats house. PTI MNL SJK SA

