Left Menu

UN human rights office urges calm, after bloodshed in Colombian city of Cali

The United Nations human rights office (OHCHR) on Tuesday voiced deep alarm over the violence in the city of Cali in Colombia, where a number of people were reportedly killed and wounded overnight as police opened fire on demonstrators.

UN News | Updated: 04-05-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 15:35 IST
UN human rights office urges calm, after bloodshed in Colombian city of Cali

Spokesperson Marta Hurtado said that the OHCHR office in Colombia is working to verify the exact number of casualties, and establish how the incident came about in Cali.

“We express our profound shock at the events there and stress our solidarity with those who have lost their lives, as well as the injured and their families”, she said.

Mr. Hurtado added that human rights defenders also reported having been harassed and threatened.

The protests, which began last Wednesday with a general strike over proposed tax reforms, continued despite an announcement from the Colombian presidency on Sunday that the reform bill would be removed from Congress. The Finance Minister is also reported to have resigned.

According to the UN human rights office, the majority of the protests so far have been peaceful but it has received allegations of at least 14 deaths in different parts of Colombia, including at least one police officer, since the demonstrations started.

‘Extremely tense situation’

There have also been calls for a “massive demonstration” on Wednesday.

“Given the extremely tense situation, with soldiers as well as police officers deployed to police the protest, we call for calm”, the OHCHR spokesperson said.

She also reminded the State authorities of their responsibility to protect human rights, including the right to life and security of person, and to facilitate the exercise of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly.

“We stress also that law enforcement officers should abide by the principles of legality, precaution, necessity and proportionality when policing demonstrations. Firearms can only be used as a measure of last resort against an imminent threat to life or of serious injury.”

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UEFA details Euro 2020 rules for teams hit by virus issues

Teams hit by COVID-19 cases or mandatory quarantine at the European Championship can have their games postponed for up to 48 hours to get new players in, UEFA said Tuesday.UEFA published extra rules for the June 11-July 11 tournament, inclu...

J&K announces three-days state mourning on demise of ex-Guv Jagmohan

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced three days of state mourning on the demise of former governor Jagmohan who breathed his last after a brief illness.In a notification issued by the General Administration Department, ...

Researchers: Climate pledges see world closing on Paris goal

Recent pledges by the United States and other nations could help cap global warming at 2 degrees Celsius 3.6 Fahrenheit by the end of the century, but only if goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 succeed, scientists ...

AYUSH, sports ministries join hands to promote yoga ahead of IDY-2021

The Ministry of AYUSH and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have tapped into the spirit of the International Day of Yoga on June 21 to encourage people to pursue yoga as a daily routine for good health and well-being.The two Union mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021