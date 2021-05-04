Left Menu

Mumbai: Drive-in COVID vaccination centre for senior citizens, disabled at multi-level parking

In a first in Mumbai city, a drive-in COVID vaccination centre has been set up at BMC's Kohinoor public parking, Dadar for senior citizens and the disabled, wherein people can get their vaccine jabs while sitting in their cars.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 15:39 IST
Mumbai: Drive-in COVID vaccination centre for senior citizens, disabled at multi-level parking
Vaccination centre at Kohinoor public parking, Dadar, Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a first in Mumbai city, a drive-in COVID vaccination centre has been set up at BMC's Kohinoor public parking, Dadar for senior citizens and the disabled, wherein people can get their vaccine jabs while sitting in their cars. The jumbo vaccination centre was opened to all senior citizens and the disabled on Tuesday. The underground parking level has been reserved for a drive-in vaccination facility while the other levels of parking require people to physically queue up.

Out of the seven booths at the jumbo vaccination centre, two have been allocated for drive-ins. It is said that the centre can vaccinate about 5,000 beneficiaries. The authorities of the centre have also allowed a walk-in facility, without having to register at any online portal.

Speaking to ANI, Savita Kapoor, another lady at the jumbo vaccination centre said, "We have come from Worli for the second dose. The arrangements for senior citizens are good here. What I like about this centre is that there is no overcrowding. The authorities are handling everything properly. We are happy with it." "I am here for my second jab. I do not have any fear regarding the COVID vaccine. I had no problem after the first dose, so this will also be fine. I took my first dose at Goregaon, which is very crowded, so I came here," said an aged lady in the queue.

Another lady in a wheelchair said, "I faced no issues when I took my first vaccine dose. We will see what happens in my second sitting." Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale, who was also present at the vaccination centre said, "Similar facilities will be set up at other multipurpose parking sites by BMC."

"Since we could not provide door-to-door vaccination facility for the blind and disabled due to the guidelines given by the Centre, the municipal corporation started a drive-in facility," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UEFA details Euro 2020 rules for teams hit by virus issues

Teams hit by COVID-19 cases or mandatory quarantine at the European Championship can have their games postponed for up to 48 hours to get new players in, UEFA said Tuesday.UEFA published extra rules for the June 11-July 11 tournament, inclu...

J&K announces three-days state mourning on demise of ex-Guv Jagmohan

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced three days of state mourning on the demise of former governor Jagmohan who breathed his last after a brief illness.In a notification issued by the General Administration Department, ...

Researchers: Climate pledges see world closing on Paris goal

Recent pledges by the United States and other nations could help cap global warming at 2 degrees Celsius 3.6 Fahrenheit by the end of the century, but only if goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 succeed, scientists ...

AYUSH, sports ministries join hands to promote yoga ahead of IDY-2021

The Ministry of AYUSH and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have tapped into the spirit of the International Day of Yoga on June 21 to encourage people to pursue yoga as a daily routine for good health and well-being.The two Union mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021