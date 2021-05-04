Fire tragedy: 2 members of Raipur hospital management arrested

Police on Tuesday arrested two members of the management board of a Raipur-based multi-speciality hospital where a fire claimed lives of five COVID-19 patients last month, an official said.

Search is underway for two other board members, he said.

The fire broke out on April 17 in the COVID-19 ward of the Rajdhani Super Specialty Hospital located at Pachpedi Naka under Tikrapara police station limits. One patient was charred to death while four others died of suffocation, officials earlier said.

The Raipur district administration had ordered a probe into the incident. “Based on the investigation findings, the Tikrapara police here arrested two hospital board members - Dr Sachin Mal and Dr Arvindo Roy - for alleged negligence causing death of COVID-19 patients,'' Purani Basti City Superintendent of Police Manoj Dhruv said. He said search is on for two other hospital board members- Dr Sanjay Jadwani and Dr Vinod Lalwani. The police official said a probe into the incident revealed that adequate arrangements were not made in the hospital to deal with the fire. Experts of the Forensic Science Laboratory, based on the crime scene investigation, have also pointed to some ''negligence'', he said.

After the incident, the police had registered a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

