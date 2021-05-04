4 held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Lucknow

4 held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders in LucknowPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 16:12 IST
Four persons were arrested here on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in black marketing of oxygen cylinders in two separate cases, police said.
Acting on a tip off, police arrested the accused, Vishnu and Vikas, for illegal trading of cylinders at their agency -- Balaji Jeevan Dayani -- in Kalyanpur locality in the Gudamba area, Police Commissioner DK Thakur told PTI.
Police recovered 87 empty oxygen cylinders and Rs 1 lakh from their possession, the officer said, adding the accused have confessed to the crime.
In the second case, two men -- Ikram Ali and Ayush Shukla -- were arrested from Gomti Nagar area and 10 filled jumbo oxygen cylinders and eight empty cylinders were seized.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gomti Nagar
- Kalyanpur
- Vishnu
- Gudamba area
- Ayush Shukla
- Jeevan Dayani
- DK Thakur
- Ikram Ali
- Vikas