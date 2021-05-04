Bengaluru, May 4 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee

Bengaluru, May 4 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing CommitteePTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 16:18 IST
(APMC), Rates per Quintal.
Cauliflower 300-3000, Brinjal 300-2500, Tomato 67- 2000, Bitter Gourd 1200-3000, Bottle Gourd 100-1667, Ash Gourd 900-1200, Green Chilly 600-4000, Banana green 1000-4000, Beans 700-7000, Green Ginger 600-3000, Carrot 300-2000, Cabbage 180 -3000, Ladies Finger 600-2500, Snakeguard 400-1700, Beetroot 400-3000, Cucumber 100-1400, Ridgeguard 1300-3200, Raddish 400-2200, Capsicum 400-3500, Drumstick 1000-2400, Sweet Pumpkin 200-1200, Knoll Khol 500-2400, Lime 800-5500.PTI DVR SS PTI PTI
