Scotland's Sturgeon challenges UK: only court can stop a referendum - Sky

Scotland's Sturgeon challenges UK: only court can stop a referendum - SkyReuters | London | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 16:26 IST
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon challenged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to oppose plans for another independence referendum in court, saying that only the courts could prevent another such vote.
"I'm saying if Boris Johnson wants to stop it, he would have to take legal action," Sturgeon told Sky.
"If Boris Johnson didn't do that, by definition it would be a legal referendum. If he did do that, the courts would decide," Sturgeon said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Scottish
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Sturgeon
- Nicola Sturgeon
ALSO READ
British PM Boris Johnson not to visit India in view of pandemic
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancels India visit due to Covid situation: Downing Street.
UK PM Boris Johnson cancels India visit due to current COVID-19 situation
British PM Boris Johnson calls off India visit in view of pandemic
Indian variant still under investigation in UK, not yet of concern: Boris Johnson