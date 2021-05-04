Left Menu

COVID-19: HC dismayed over lawyer’s wrong statement, recalls order

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 16:55 IST
COVID-19: HC dismayed over lawyer’s wrong statement, recalls order

The Delhi High Court Tuesday took strong note of a wrong statement made by an advocate without any authority on the basis of which a judicial order was passed relating to a plea to provide COVID-19 medical facilities to lawyers.

The high court cautioned the advocate about such conduct in future and said it was dismayed that he appeared in the matter without any authority and made a statement.

It recalled its order passed on Monday asking a non-operational private hospital here to handover its keys to the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) to inspect and make necessary arrangements for making it functional for providing COVID Care facilities to lawyers and their families.

During the hearing yesterday, advocate Yashvardhan S Soam claimed that he was representing Rockland Hospital in Dwarka and offered to handover keys of the non-operational institute to Bar Council of Delhi to inspect and make necessary arrangements for making it functional for providing COVID Care facilities to lawyers and their families.

However, on Tuesday, an application was filed on behalf of the the hospital, which is now known as Medeor Hospital after being taken over by another entity in 2016, submitting that advocate Soam had no authority to appear on behalf of the hospital.

Advocates Abhishek Singh and Prateek Singh, representing Medeor Hospital, said they are seeking modification of the May 3 order as the other lawyer had misrepresented the hospital and made a false statement on their behalf.

Allowing the plea, the high court recalled its May 3 order to the extent that it asked the hospital to handover keys to BCD chairman and senior advocate Ramesh Gupta.

“Advocate Soam who appeared for Rockland Hospital (on May 3) went on to say he had keys and will handover to BCD Chairman Ramesh Gupta. Now it has been transpired that he had no authority to state so or offer the keys to Gupta.

“We are dismayed that without any authority lawyer appears and makes such a statement. We have cautioned him not to indulge in such conduct in future,” a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said.

When Soam tried to explain his conduct, the court questioned him saying how can he make a statement without any authority and that he should not have done so.

During the hearing, senior advocate Rahul Mehra for the Delhi government, said on Monday evening he got to know that this young lawyer had no authority to make the statement.

He said people are just coming here in the hearing without authority and are making any statement.

The court was hearing a petition by advocate Manoj Kumar Singh, represented through senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, seeking appropriate direction for setting up COVID health facility for the exclusive use by advocates registered with BCD and their family members.

He said he has again requested the Delhi government to attach the guest house, shortlisted by the lawyers, with a hospital having ICU hospitals.

He said BCD has the arrangement of medical and paramedic staff, medicines and ambulances and has also acquired 100 cylinders and they only require Delhi government’s help in refilling oxygen in them.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on May 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GiveIndia Launches Fundraiser to Provide Free Shelter for the Underprivileged During their Recovery from COVID-19 in Partnership with OYO Care

With a peak in daily cases across the country, COVID-19 has led to a shortage of safe spaces for the underprivileged during their recovery from COVID-19. GiveIndia and OYO Care have launched a fundraising campaign ShelterForAll with an aim ...

Former J-K governor Jagmohan passes away at 93; PM, president pay tributes

Former Union minister and Jammu and Kashmir governor Jagmohan, whose tough measures as an administrator in various roles won him many admirers but also drew criticism from some quarters, passed away following a spell of illness.He was 93.Pr...

Telecom Service Providers to start 5G trials across India

The Department of Telecommunications DoT on Tuesday permitted Telecom Service Providers TSPs for conducting trials for use and applications of 5G technology. The permission letters specify that each TSP will have to conduct trials in rural ...

Use money to be spent for new PM residence to provide medical facilities to people: Cong

Questioning the governments priorities during the COVID crisis, Congress on Tuesday said it should deploy all resources in saving the lives of the people instead of building a new prime ministers residence.The opposition partys criticism ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021