Poppy plantation found on 10 Bigha land in Himachal

The poppy plants were found in Tikkan sub tehsil of Padhar sub divison, Mandi Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri, said. Acting on a tip-off, three police teams launched an operation to find the plantation which lasted for 24 hours, the SP said.

PTI | Mandi | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 16:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: pikist.com

A poppy plantation with as many as 1,42,686 plants was found spread across 10 Bigha land in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said on Tuesday. The poppy plants were found in Tikkan sub tehsil of Padhar sub divison, Mandi Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri, said. Six cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in this regard, she said, adding that the poppy plantation was on government as well as on private land. Acting on a tip-off, three police teams launched an operation to find the plantation which lasted for 24 hours, the SP said. It was situated in a far flung area and involved 4 hours uphill journey on foot. Efforts were on to arrest the accused, Agnihotri said.

