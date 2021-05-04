Left Menu

TMC worker stabbed to death in Ketugram, 3 injured: Police

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 16:57 IST
TMC worker stabbed to death in Ketugram, 3 injured: Police

A 54-year-old TMC worker was stabbed to death in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, police said on Tuesday.

Srinivas Ghosh (54), a TMC panchayat member of Ketugram's Agardhanga area, was stabbed alleged by members of the BJP on Monday night when he was returning home, they said.

Ghosh was declared brought dead when taken to a nearby hospital, they added.

Three people were also injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment, a police officer said.

BJP denied the charges and said their members were in no way connected to the incident.

Tension was palpable in the area after the incident.

Police said a huge contingent of personnel was deployed to prevent any further flare-ups.

Four persons were detained in connection with the incident, they said.

Incidents of violence were reported from other parts of the state as well.

In Coochbehar district, the house of BJP activist Bharati Nandy in Dinhata was set on fire allegedly by TMC supporters, a police officer said.

Incidents of violence were also reported from Tufanganj where houses of several BJP workers were vandalised, he said.

At least 15 houses of BJP workers were vandalised in Howrah, police said.

A probe has been started into the matter, they said.

PTI SCH SOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Diesel doped with biodiesel made from used cooking oil rolled out

India on Tuesday began experimenting with doping diesel with a small portion of biodiesel extracted from leftover cooking oil in kitchens to cut reliance on imports as well as reducing carbon emissions.Diesel, Indias most used fuel, is made...

BJP's Gaurav Bhatia moves Apex Court seeking justice for violence against BJP members in Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader, spokesperson and senior Supreme Court lawyer Gaurav Bhatia knocked the doors of the top court regarding the brutal violence, murders and rapes happening in West Bengal allegedly by Trinamool Congress TMC g...

GiveIndia Launches Fundraiser to Provide Free Shelter for the Underprivileged During their Recovery from COVID-19 in Partnership with OYO Care

With a peak in daily cases across the country, COVID-19 has led to a shortage of safe spaces for the underprivileged during their recovery from COVID-19. GiveIndia and OYO Care have launched a fundraising campaign ShelterForAll with an aim ...

Former J-K governor Jagmohan passes away at 93; PM, president pay tributes

Former Union minister and Jammu and Kashmir governor Jagmohan, whose tough measures as an administrator in various roles won him many admirers but also drew criticism from some quarters, passed away following a spell of illness.He was 93.Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021