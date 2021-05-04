NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Left Menu

04-05-2021
Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM7 GJ-OXYGEN TANKERS-UAE Gujarat: 7 oxygen tankers arrive at Mundra port from UAE Ahmedabad: Seven tankers carrying 20 metric tonnes of medical oxygen arrived at Gujarat's Mundra port from the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

BOM1 MH-HOSPITAL-OXYGEN LEAK Oxygen leakge at COVID-19 hospital in Palghar, patients safe Palghar: Medical oxygen leaked from a tank at a COVID-19 hospital in Maharashtra's Palghar district, but it was plugged in time, averting a major tragedy, officials said on Tuesday. BOM9 CG-HOSPITAL FIRE-ARREST Fire tragedy: 2 members of Raipur hospital management arrested Raipur: Police on Tuesday arrested two members of the management board of a Raipur-based multi-speciality hospital where a fire claimed lives of five COVID-19 patients last month, an official said.

BOM8 MH-PAWAR-REGIONAL FRONT Pawar to work for opposition unity: NCP Mumbai: Against the backdrop of the results of the West Bengal assembly polls wherein the local TMC romped home by defeating its close challenger BJP, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday said its chief Sharad Pawar will try to form a united front of opposition parties, especially of regional outfits. BOM6 GJ-VACCINATION-AHMEDABAD COVID-19 vaccination for 45-plus group suspended in Ahmedabad Ahmedabad: The COVID-19 vaccination for people above the age of 45 was suspended at the civic-run facilities in Ahmedabad on Tuesday due to unavailability of vaccines, officials said.

BOM5 MH-HC-STAN SWAMY-NIA Elgar case: HC notice to NIA on bail plea of Stan Swamy Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a reply to the medical bail plea of tribal rights activist Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar-Parishad Maoist links case.

BOM3 MH-VACCINATION-DRIVE-IN BMC starts drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai Mumbai: The Mumbai civic body on Tuesday started the city's first drive-in vaccination centre where specially-abled people and senior citizens will not have to stand in a queue and they will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine doses in their own vehicles, officials said.

BOM4 MH-HC-IPL-PLEA COVID-19: PIL in HC wants BCCI to cancel/postpone IPL matches Mumbai: A PIL filed in the Bombay High Court has sought a direction to the BCCI to cancel or postpone the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

BOM2 MH-VACCINE WASTAGE-CONG Only 0.22 pc COVID-19 vaccine wastage in Maha: Congress Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday said the COVID-19 vaccine wastage in the state was only 0.22 per cent and not six per cent as claimed by Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

BES5 GA-VIRUS-CURBS Goa: Curbs expanded to include non-essential services Panaji: The Goa government on Tuesday decided to bring non-essential services, including restaurants, under the ambit of the COVID-19 induced restrictions in the state which will remain in force till May 10.

BES2 MH-POLLS-BJP-SENA BJP 'arrogance' among reasons for its defeat in WB polls: Sena Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday claimed the BJP's 'arrogance'' was among the reasons for its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Latest News

Diesel doped with biodiesel made from used cooking oil rolled out

India on Tuesday began experimenting with doping diesel with a small portion of biodiesel extracted from leftover cooking oil in kitchens to cut reliance on imports as well as reducing carbon emissions.Diesel, Indias most used fuel, is made...

BJP's Gaurav Bhatia moves Apex Court seeking justice for violence against BJP members in Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader, spokesperson and senior Supreme Court lawyer Gaurav Bhatia knocked the doors of the top court regarding the brutal violence, murders and rapes happening in West Bengal allegedly by Trinamool Congress TMC g...

GiveIndia Launches Fundraiser to Provide Free Shelter for the Underprivileged During their Recovery from COVID-19 in Partnership with OYO Care

With a peak in daily cases across the country, COVID-19 has led to a shortage of safe spaces for the underprivileged during their recovery from COVID-19. GiveIndia and OYO Care have launched a fundraising campaign ShelterForAll with an aim ...

Former J-K governor Jagmohan passes away at 93; PM, president pay tributes

Former Union minister and Jammu and Kashmir governor Jagmohan, whose tough measures as an administrator in various roles won him many admirers but also drew criticism from some quarters, passed away following a spell of illness.He was 93.Pr...
