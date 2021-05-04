Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in J-K's Baramulla

Left Menu

Srinagar, May 4 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Nathipora in Bomai area following information about the presence of some militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

''One foreign terrorist involved in killing of two councillors and a policeman is trapped in the encounter,'' Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a tweet. No casualties have been reported so far from either side, police said.

