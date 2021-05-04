Army's Base hospital facing oxygen shortage

The Indian Army's Base hospital in Delhi is facing a shortage of medical oxygen following a substantial cut in its supply by the Delhi government, military sources said.

The authorities in the hospital said that though there was no immediate shortage of oxygen, the cut in the daily quota may result in serious difficulties in treatment of COVID-19 patients at the facility.

The Base hospital, with a capacity of 450 beds, was recently designated as a COVID-19 facility. The sources said the issue of shortage of oxygen at the hospital has been taken up with authorities concerned in the defense ministry and steps are being taken to augment supplies.

One of the sources said that the cut in oxygen supply was around 50 percent of what the hospital was getting earlier.

''There is no need to panic as the hospital was trying to bridge the gap in oxygen supply,'' said a source. Hospitals across the national capital are facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen due to a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

