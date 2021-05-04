Left Menu

German cabinet passes decree to ease COVID-19 curbs for vaccinated

With the pace of vaccinations picking up and infections falling, the government hopes that lockdown measures in place since November and tightened since then will be lifted soon. ( Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 17:41 IST
German cabinet passes decree to ease COVID-19 curbs for vaccinated
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany's cabinet on Tuesday passed regulations to ease restrictions on people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said.

The regulations, yet to be approved by the lower and upper houses of parliament, could come into effect at the weekend.

Around 8% of Germany's population has received two doses of the vaccine and more than 28% a first. With the pace of vaccinations picking up and infections falling, the government hopes that lockdown measures in place since November and tightened since then will be lifted soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares stall near peaks, dollar shuffles higher

World share indexes stalled near all-time highs on Tuesday and the dollar and government bond yields tip-toed higher, as some of the biggest global economies pushed on with easing COVID-19 restrictions.A surge in the price of almost everyth...

Diesel doped with biodiesel made from used cooking oil rolled out

India on Tuesday began experimenting with doping diesel with a small portion of biodiesel extracted from leftover cooking oil in kitchens to cut reliance on imports as well as reducing carbon emissions.Diesel, Indias most used fuel, is made...

BJP's Gaurav Bhatia moves Apex Court seeking justice for violence against BJP members in Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader, spokesperson and senior Supreme Court lawyer Gaurav Bhatia knocked the doors of the top court regarding the brutal violence, murders and rapes happening in West Bengal allegedly by Trinamool Congress TMC g...

GiveIndia Launches Fundraiser to Provide Free Shelter for the Underprivileged During their Recovery from COVID-19 in Partnership with OYO Care

With a peak in daily cases across the country, COVID-19 has led to a shortage of safe spaces for the underprivileged during their recovery from COVID-19. GiveIndia and OYO Care have launched a fundraising campaign ShelterForAll with an aim ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021