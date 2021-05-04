Left Menu

Ensure civic bodies conform to state govt's policies on handling pandemic: Guj HC

Taking exception to a few decisions of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation AMC, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to ensure that civic bodies act in accordance with its policies for containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:12 IST
Ensure civic bodies conform to state govt's policies on handling pandemic: Guj HC

Taking exception to a few decisions of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to ensure that civic bodies act in accordance with its policies for containing the COVID-19 pandemic. The direction came after the AMC informed that it has withdrawn the rule that only those patients who are brought by '108' ambulances be admitted to municipal hospitals or in the AMC's quota in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

''The state has to take care that none of the (municipal) corporations do their `manmani' (behave arbitrarily). Corporations have to act in accordance with the policy of the state and in conformation with the state, and they cannot act on their own,'' the court said, hearing a PIL, taken up suo motu (on its own), about the government's handling of the pandemic.

The court had last week directed that hospitals must attend to patients irrespective of whether they arrive in private vehicles or '108' ambulances. The AMC on Tuesday said its order has been withdrawn, but also maintained that the policy was neither ''mischievous'' nor ''overriding the state.'' Advocate General Kamal Trivedi told the court that this `only 108 ambulances' policy was sound till April 15, but not thereafter when the number of cases started rising fast. The court asked if he accepted that the state has been failing to supervise the situation and the AMC was behaving like an ''undisciplined child.'' AMC's lawyer Mihir Joshi said the civic body was working ''in tandem '' with the state government and it ''still believes that a more efficient system is the centralised one'' while it abides by the court's orders. ''It is not with a view to go against the state, it was felt necessary in the interest of the common man, and for an efficient administration process,'' he said.

In its earlier order, the court had said the '108' ambulance facility is a state government scheme, and the corporation is bound to follow whatever guidelines or policy the state government formulates about its use.

The court also refused to accept the AMC's request to allow Ahmedabad residents to return to the city from other states without an RT-PCR test so far as the person is ''leaving and returning within 72 hours.'' The court said it was not inclined to make an exception for the city residents. The HC had in a past order said the AMC's press note exempting residents of the city from obtaining RT-PCR negative report before returning from other states was contrary to the state's notification that required anybody entering Gujarat to carry such a report.

The court also highlighted inconsistency in the government's data on the number of RT-PCR test machines available in various districts and the claims made in subsequent affidavits. AG Trivedi said 72 RT-PCR machines are operating in the state at present. When the court said it failed to understand how, despite an increase in the number of RT-PCR machines, the number of test results went down from 1,89,902 to 1,37,714 between Apr 23 to May 2, the AG said the test figures are ''dynamic,'' and nobody who seeks a test has been turned away. ''People are being encouraged to take the test. If the number has gone down, it is because the test figure is dynamic,'' he said.

Government Pleader Manisha Lavkumar Shah, however, conceded that there were ''some discrepancies with regard to the number (of tests).'' The court directed the state government to submit the exact number.

The Advocate General also informed that 32 PSA plants would be set up at government hospitals for the supply of medical oxygen. The delivery time for the import of raw material for these plants from Germany and France was two-three months, he said.

The court also directed the government to give information about the availability of COVID-19 vaccine doses, and set up a mechanism for real-time allocation of beds for COVID-19 patients across all hospitals in municipal areas. It also sought a chart on the distribution of remdesivir injections in the state over the last 15 days, adjourning the hearing till May 11. PTI KA PD KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Infosys, Mphasis to hire 2,000 workers; Wipro to invest GBP 16mn in UK

IT firms Infosys and Mphasis on Tuesday said they will create employment for about 2,000 people, while Wipro will invest GBP 16 million about Rs 163 crore in the UK over the next few years.The announcements were made ahead of the virtual su...

Police seize 6 Remdesivir injections in Aurangabad, arrest two men

Police have seized six Remdesivir injections, which were to be sold in the black market, in Maharashtras Aurangabad city, and arrested two persons, one of them the owner of a pathology laboratory, a senior official said on Tuesday.Acting on...

AP adds 20,034 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths push toll to

8,289 Amaravati, May 4 PTI Andhra Pradesh reported 20,034 fresh cases of coronavirus, 12,207 recoveries and 82 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday.The states cumulative Covid-19 positives rose to 11,84,028, recoveries to 10,16,142 and...

Soccer-Roma appoint Mourinho as manager starting next season, Fonseca to leave

AS Roma have appointed former Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho as their new head coach on a three-year contract starting 2021-22 season, the Italian Serie A club announced on Tuesday.Mourinho will replace Paulo Fonseca, who Roma anno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021