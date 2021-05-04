South Africa's ANC reaffirms that members charged with corruption must vacate posts

A top committee of South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) reaffirmed that members charged with corruption or other serious crimes must vacate their posts within 30 days or face suspension, the party said on Tuesday.

The ANC added in a statement that the National Working Committee had instructed that letters be written to affected members "implementing this decision, and outlining the terms and conditions regulating their participation and conduct during the suspension".

