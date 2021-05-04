Left Menu

Rockets hit Iraqi base housing U.S. forces, no casualties reported - Iraqi military

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:32 IST
Rockets hit Iraqi base housing U.S. forces, no casualties reported - Iraqi military

At least two rockets landed on Tuesday on the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq which hosts U.S. and other international forces, but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

The statement gave no further details.

The United States accuses Iran-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Tuesday's attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Post-poll violence in Bengal reminiscent of Partition days: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday said the widespread post-poll violence in West Bengal is reminiscent of the atrocities people had to face during the countrys Partition, and exhorted party workers in the state to democratically fight the ...

'It just feels right': COVID-weary New Yorkers take a stool at the bar for first time in over a year

Matt Friedlander walked into the White Horse Tavern, grabbed a seat at the polished wooden bar and let out a sigh of relief as he ordered a Budweiser and a glass of bourbon A major pandemic restriction on drinking in New York City was final...

New framework released to implement SVAMITVA Scheme and Coffee Table Book

Union Minister for Panchayati Raj Shri Narendra Singh Tomar released the new framework for implementation of the SVAMITVA Scheme and Coffee Table Book CTB to mark the nationwide roll-out of the SVAMITVA Scheme today. The Minister also addre...

Delhi LG asks officials to implement lockdown strictly, identify potential ‘super-spreader areas'

In view of a rapid surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi, Lt Governor Anil Baijal Tuesday directed district magistrates and DCPs to conduct intensive survey in their areas and identify potential super-spreader sites.In his letters to Division...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021