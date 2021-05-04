Rockets hit Iraqi base housing U.S. forces, no casualties reported - Iraqi military

Rockets hit Iraqi base housing U.S. forces, no casualties reported - Iraqi militaryReuters | Baghdad | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:32 IST
At least two rockets landed on Tuesday on the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq which hosts U.S. and other international forces, but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said in a statement.
The statement gave no further details.
The United States accuses Iran-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Tuesday's attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- U.S.
- Iraqi
- Iran
- Iraq
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Beijing huddles with friends, seeks to fracture U.S.-led 'clique'
FACTBOX-Major mass shootings in the United States
Five people shot in Louisiana incident; 3rd U.S. multiple shooting in one day
Five shot, critically injured in Louisiana; 3rd U.S. multiple shooting in one day
U.S. must halve emissions to galvanize global climate action - UN chief