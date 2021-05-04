Rockets hit Iraqi base housing U.S. forces, no casualties reported - Iraqi military

At least two rockets landed on Tuesday on the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq which hosts U.S. and other international forces, but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

The statement gave no further details.

The United States accuses Iran-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Tuesday's attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)