Maha WCD official, accountant held for bribery by ACB

A Maharashtra Woman and Child Development official and one more person was arrested on Tuesday by the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a contractor for clearing the latter's bills, an official said.

Thane Unit ACB deputy superintendent of police Mukund Hatote said Ujjwala Patil, district Women and Child Development officer, in Raigad, a Class I post, and Bushan Ghare, an accountant with the district Child Protection Unit, had demanded Rs 4.10 lakh from a contractor who had supplied food to hostels run by the department in Karjat and Kolad.

''After the contractor approached us, we laid a trap and held Patil and Ghare when they accepted the first installment of Rs 1 lakh. They have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act,'' he informed.

