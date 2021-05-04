AP govt appoints journalist, lawyer as Information Commissioners

Amaravati, May 4 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday selected a journalist and a lawyer for appointment as State Information Commissioners in the AP Information Commission under the RTI Act, 2005.

The selection committee, headed by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, chose U Hari Prasad, a senior journalist, and Kakarla Chenna Reddy, a lawyer, for the SIC posts, according to an official release.

Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu did not attend the selection committee meeting, while Home Minister M Sucharita attended as the other member.

The committee sent the two names to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan for formal appointment.

The AP Information Commission currently has a retired IAS officer as Chief Information Commissioner and five Commissioners, including a retired IPS officer.

Now, the Commission's strength goes up to eight.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI

