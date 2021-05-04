Over 81,000 Rajasthan Police personnel administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: DGP

Over 81,000 personnel of the Rajasthan Police have been administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine so far under the ongoing vaccination drive in the state, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

So far, 81,103 officers and jawans have been given the first dose of corona vaccine and 60,821 personnel have received the second dose, Director General of Police M L Lather said. He said a total of 94,057 officers and jawans have got themselves registered for the vaccination. So far, 1,41,924 doses have been administered, including the first and second dose.

