UK and India agree to deepen ties, including in universities

UK and India agree to deepen ties, including in universitiesReuters | London | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:52 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian leader Narendra Modi agreed in a call on Tuesday to try to deepen cooperation on areas such as education, health, science and defence.
During a virtual meeting that replaced a planned Johnson visit, the two prime ministers agreed a '2030 Roadmap' which will seek to deepen ties, particularly through universities on research areas.
"The agreements we have made today mark the beginning of a new era in the UK-India relationship," Johnson said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
