Deploy central protection forces for restoration of law and order in West Bengal, says PIL to SC

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre to deploy central protection forces, including armed forces, for the restoration of law and order in the State of West Bengal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre to deploy central protection forces, including armed forces, for the restoration of law and order in the State of West Bengal. The plea filed by Advocate Suvidutt Sundaram on behalf of Indic Collective Trust, said it approached the Apex court in view of the widespread violence and disruption of law and order that has erupted in the aftermath of the assembly election in West Bengal, and the failure of the State machinery in protecting the life and liberty of its citizens, the petition said.

The election related violence in the State began after the declaration of election results on May 2, 2021, it said, adding, members and supporters of the opposing political parties have been brutally murdered, with their houses and personal property being destroyed. "There have been instances of heinous crimes including bombing of localities, murders, violations against the modesty of women, riotous looting, kidnapping, arson and destruction of public property," stated the petition.

It added that due deliberate inaction of the State government, miscreants have turned the State into a complete lawless zone, which demonstrates this was an organized and pre-meditated crime against a targeted group of people who exercised their political choice against the ruling party. "The current state of affairs in West Bengal is so dangerous and wrought with internal disturbance that urgent intervention by this Court and deployment of central forces in the State is the need of the hour. The State administration and the police authorities in the State have failed and/or neglected to clamp down on the unruly elements, thereby leading to institutionalized violence and destruction of the democratic fabric of the State," stated the plea.

Since the State administration has failed to restore peace and maintain law and order in the aftermath of the elections despite several pleas and numerous news reports, it is imperative that the Top Court to constitute a Special Investigative Team headed by a retired Apex court judge "to look into the politically-motivated targeted pogrom in West Bengal", it said. The plea further sought directions for immediate arrest of and prosecution against all individuals involved and/or responsible for the commission of offences in the aftermath of the West Bengal assembly elections.

It further urged the apex court directions for setting up and/or establishing a special court to adjudicate and dispose of matters pertaining to the prosecution of any individual or organization involved in the commission of heinous offences. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

