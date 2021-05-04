Left Menu

Dr Jitendra Singh appeals to all eligible employees to get vaccinated

Dr Jitendra Singh also drew attention to the recent OM issued on 03.05.2021, which is a reiteration of the early order issued on 19.04.2021 regarding preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 19:10 IST
Dr Jitendra Singh appeals to all eligible employees to get vaccinated
Dr Jitendra Singh also drew attention to the recent OM issued on 03.05.2021, which is a reiteration of the early order issued on 19.04.2021 regarding preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. Image Credit: IANS

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today appealed to all the eligible employees of the age of 18 years and above to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.

A circular in this regard was already issued by the DoPT on 22.04.2021. Earlier, in compliance with the OM of even number dated 6.4.2021, the Minister had appealed to all the eligible employees of the age of 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated. He also expressed satisfaction that the DoPT has organized regular camps for vaccination at North Block and all officers above 18 are taking benefits of the same after registering on www.cowin.gov.in.

Such government employees are also further advised to continue to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour even after the vaccination, like frequent washing of hands/sanitisation, wearing a mask/face cover, observing social distancing etc.

Dr Jitendra Singh also drew attention to the recent OM issued on 03.05.2021, which is a reiteration of the early order issued on 19.04.2021 regarding preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

These instructions/ guidelines have come into effect and will remain in force until 31.05.2021 or further orders, whichever is earlier. The Minister hoped that all these instructions will be followed in letter and spirit in the interest of the well-being of all the citizens and government employees and their families. He, however, reiterated that official work will not be allowed to suffer and all attempts will be made to minimise the loss of man-days on account of government employees falling sick on account of COVID.

Dr Jitendra Singh also instructed the Department to write to all Chief Secretaries of States and Administrators of UTs to issue guidelines on the model of DoPT and after taking into account the local circumstances and needs of the respective States and UTs. He said, the government has been monitoring the situation very closely and undertaking a review of the same from time to time.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that during the last year of the pandemic, DoPT had developed a set of guidelines to be followed in the government offices, which not only sought to contain the spread of Corona Virus but also aimed to carry on the office functioning effectively and without interruption. He said the Work from Home (WFH) protocol developed by DoPT had been so successful that many a time, the work output was even more than the normal circumstances because government functionaries were working online even on the weekdays or holidays.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq tumbles as investors dump tech megacaps

The Nasdaq index fell more than 2 on Tuesday as steep declines in megacap growth stocks led Wall Street below record trading levels, with investors seeking shelter in more defensive parts of the market. Highly valued technology companies in...

BFI Executive Director R K Sacheti dies after battling COVID-19

The Boxing Federation of Indias Executive Director R K Sacheti died on Tuesday after battling COVID-19, a demise that was mourned by administrators cutting across sports as well as the International Boxing Association AIBA.He was 56 and is ...

Eight lions in Indian zoo test positive for COVID-19

Eight Asiatic lions at an Indian zoo have contracted the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, adding that there was no evidence that animals could transmit the disease to humans. Zoo authorities in the southern state of Hyderabad sh...

Maha: Strict curbs imposed in Satara till May 10

The administration in Satara district of Maharashtra on Tuesday announced stricter restrictions for a week to contain the spread of coronavirus in the region. As per the fresh curbs, shops selling essential commodities such as milk, groceri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021