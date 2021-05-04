Goa Oppn seeks 15-day lockdown, border closure amid COVID-19 surge

Opposition MLAs in Goa on Tuesday demanded a 15-day lockdown as well as closure of the state's borders amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The demand was made at a meeting here chaired by Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat, with participants including the Goa Forward Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

''The state government must order a 15-day lockdown in Goa and close the borders with neighbouring states. Vehicles carrying essential commodities, medical aid and equipment, those on government duty etc should be permitted,'' the resolution adopted at the meeting said.

The opposition MLAs said the Pramod Sawant government must set up a task force, comprising civil and army personnel, to deal with the pandemic as well as issue a ''white paper'' on the availability of oxygen, ventilators, vaccines and beds.

''The government must make coronavirus negative certificates a must for entry in the state. It must make good the shortage of 8,000 to 10,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen faced by the state,'' the resolution added.

