Left Menu

Goa Oppn seeks 15-day lockdown, border closure amid COVID-19 surge

Vehicles carrying essential commodities, medical aid and equipment, those on government duty etc should be permitted, the resolution adopted at the meeting said.The opposition MLAs said the Pramod Sawant government must set up a task force, comprising civil and army personnel, to deal with the pandemic as well as issue a white paper on the availability of oxygen, ventilators, vaccines and beds.The government must make coronavirus negative certificates a must for entry in the state.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-05-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 19:14 IST
Goa Oppn seeks 15-day lockdown, border closure amid COVID-19 surge

Opposition MLAs in Goa on Tuesday demanded a 15-day lockdown as well as closure of the state's borders amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The demand was made at a meeting here chaired by Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat, with participants including the Goa Forward Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

''The state government must order a 15-day lockdown in Goa and close the borders with neighbouring states. Vehicles carrying essential commodities, medical aid and equipment, those on government duty etc should be permitted,'' the resolution adopted at the meeting said.

The opposition MLAs said the Pramod Sawant government must set up a task force, comprising civil and army personnel, to deal with the pandemic as well as issue a ''white paper'' on the availability of oxygen, ventilators, vaccines and beds.

''The government must make coronavirus negative certificates a must for entry in the state. It must make good the shortage of 8,000 to 10,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen faced by the state,'' the resolution added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq tumbles as investors dump tech megacaps

The Nasdaq index fell more than 2 on Tuesday as steep declines in megacap growth stocks led Wall Street below record trading levels, with investors seeking shelter in more defensive parts of the market. Highly valued technology companies in...

BFI Executive Director R K Sacheti dies after battling COVID-19

The Boxing Federation of Indias Executive Director R K Sacheti died on Tuesday after battling COVID-19, a demise that was mourned by administrators cutting across sports as well as the International Boxing Association AIBA.He was 56 and is ...

Eight lions in Indian zoo test positive for COVID-19

Eight Asiatic lions at an Indian zoo have contracted the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, adding that there was no evidence that animals could transmit the disease to humans. Zoo authorities in the southern state of Hyderabad sh...

Maha: Strict curbs imposed in Satara till May 10

The administration in Satara district of Maharashtra on Tuesday announced stricter restrictions for a week to contain the spread of coronavirus in the region. As per the fresh curbs, shops selling essential commodities such as milk, groceri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021