Merkel expects climate change law to go to cabinet in coming week - sources

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-05-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 19:19 IST
Chancellor Angela Merkel expects a reform of Germany's climate change law to go to cabinet in the coming week after the constitutional court ordered her government to tighten the legislation, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Last week, Germany's constitutional court said the government had failed to set out how it would bring carbon emissions down beyond 2030 to almost zero by 2050.

