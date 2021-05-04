Left Menu

Johnson hails new era in UK-India relations after virtual summit with Modi

This connection will only grow over the next decade as we do more together to tackle the worlds biggest problems and make life better for our people, Johnson added.The 2030 Roadmap, to be published in full by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office FCDO and agreed between the two sides, includes plans to expand the UK-India health partnership to enhance global health security and pandemic resilience.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-05-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 19:23 IST
Johnson hails new era in UK-India relations after virtual summit with Modi

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday declared a new era in UK-India relations following a virtual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which culminated in the two leaders agreeing on a ‘2030 Roadmap’ as a framework for strengthening ties across health, climate, trade, education, science and technology, and defence.

Downing Street said the two Prime Ministers have pledged to achieve a “quantum leap” in the UK-India relationship and that India has elevated the status of its relationship with the UK to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” - the first European country to be granted that status.

An Enhanced Trade Partnership, which had been announced earlier, was reiterated as a starting point to negotiate a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in future, with an ambition for bilateral trade to be doubled over the next decade.

''The agreements we have made today mark the beginning of a new era in the UK-India relationship,” Johnson said.

''The UK and India share many fundamental values. The UK is one of the oldest democracies, and India is the world’s largest. We are both committed members of the Commonwealth. And there is a living bridge uniting the people of our countries,” he said.

''In the last week the British people have stepped up in their thousands to support our Indian friends during this terrible time in a demonstration of the deep connection between the UK and India. This connection will only grow over the next decade as we do more together to tackle the world’s biggest problems and make life better for our people,” Johnson added.

The '2030 Roadmap', to be published in full by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and agreed between the two sides, includes plans to expand the UK-India health partnership to enhance global health security and pandemic resilience. This includes firming up international supply chains to ensure critical medicines, vaccines and other medical products reach those who need them most.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight lions in Indian zoo test positive for COVID-19

Eight Asiatic lions at an Indian zoo have contracted the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, adding that there was no evidence that animals could transmit the disease to humans. Zoo authorities in the southern state of Hyderabad sh...

Cisco India President Sameer Garde quits

Cisco President India and SAARC Sameer Garde has resigned after spending four years at the global networking solutions provider. Garde had taken over as the president of Ciscos India and SAARC operations in July 2017. He will continue to ho...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq tumbles as investors dump tech megacaps

The Nasdaq index fell more than 2 on Tuesday as steep declines in megacap growth stocks led Wall Street below record trading levels, with investors seeking shelter in more defensive parts of the market. Highly valued technology companies in...

BFI Executive Director R K Sacheti dies after battling COVID-19

The Boxing Federation of Indias Executive Director R K Sacheti died on Tuesday after battling COVID-19, a demise that was mourned by administrators cutting across sports as well as the International Boxing Association AIBA.He was 56 and is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021