Johnson hails new era in UK-India relations after virtual summit with Modi
This connection will only grow over the next decade as we do more together to tackle the worlds biggest problems and make life better for our people, Johnson added.The 2030 Roadmap, to be published in full by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office FCDO and agreed between the two sides, includes plans to expand the UK-India health partnership to enhance global health security and pandemic resilience.PTI | London | Updated: 04-05-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 19:23 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday declared a new era in UK-India relations following a virtual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which culminated in the two leaders agreeing on a ‘2030 Roadmap’ as a framework for strengthening ties across health, climate, trade, education, science and technology, and defence.
Downing Street said the two Prime Ministers have pledged to achieve a “quantum leap” in the UK-India relationship and that India has elevated the status of its relationship with the UK to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” - the first European country to be granted that status.
An Enhanced Trade Partnership, which had been announced earlier, was reiterated as a starting point to negotiate a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in future, with an ambition for bilateral trade to be doubled over the next decade.
''The agreements we have made today mark the beginning of a new era in the UK-India relationship,” Johnson said.
''The UK and India share many fundamental values. The UK is one of the oldest democracies, and India is the world’s largest. We are both committed members of the Commonwealth. And there is a living bridge uniting the people of our countries,” he said.
''In the last week the British people have stepped up in their thousands to support our Indian friends during this terrible time in a demonstration of the deep connection between the UK and India. This connection will only grow over the next decade as we do more together to tackle the world’s biggest problems and make life better for our people,” Johnson added.
The '2030 Roadmap', to be published in full by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and agreed between the two sides, includes plans to expand the UK-India health partnership to enhance global health security and pandemic resilience. This includes firming up international supply chains to ensure critical medicines, vaccines and other medical products reach those who need them most.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hong Kong bans flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines for 2 weeks
India reports highest daily spike with over 2.73 lakh COVID-19 cases, 1,619 deaths
India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810
IDSi Group, USA merges its online building permit automation business with SRIT India
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM tells India Inc amid COVID surge