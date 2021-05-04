Left Menu

U.S. and Chinese trade experts among the WTO chief's new deputies

France's WTO envoy Jean-Marie Paugam and Costa Rica's former trade minister Anabel Gonzalez were also selected, it said. "It is the first time in the history of our organisation that half of the DDGs (deputy director-generals) are women," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in the statement.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 04-05-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 19:32 IST
U.S. and Chinese trade experts among the WTO chief's new deputies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Trade Organization has again chosen trade experts from China and the United States as deputies for its director-general, maintaining a delicate geopolitical balancing act which also keeps two fractious powers close at hand. Two out of the four chosen are women, a first for the global trade watchdog. Their four predecessors, all men, stepped down on March 31.

Replacing their compatriots are Angela Ellard, an American lawyer and trade expert who has worked at the U.S. Congress, and Zhang Xiangchen, currently vice trade minister and its former WTO ambassador, the WTO said in a statement. France's WTO envoy Jean-Marie Paugam and Costa Rica's former trade minister Anabel Gonzalez were also selected, it said.

"It is the first time in the history of our organisation that half of the DDGs (deputy director-generals) are women," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in the statement. Okonjo-Iweala, who became director-general on March 1, is the first woman and African at the WTO helm. "This underscores my commitment to strengthening our organisation with talented leaders whilst at the same time achieving gender balance in senior positions," she said.

Traditionally, WTO deputies come from the United States, European Union, Asia and a developing country. An Indian candidate Mohan Kumar had challenged China's Zhang for the Asia post this time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight lions in Indian zoo test positive for COVID-19

Eight Asiatic lions at an Indian zoo have contracted the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, adding that there was no evidence that animals could transmit the disease to humans. Zoo authorities in the southern state of Hyderabad sh...

Cisco India President Sameer Garde quits

Cisco President India and SAARC Sameer Garde has resigned after spending four years at the global networking solutions provider. Garde had taken over as the president of Ciscos India and SAARC operations in July 2017. He will continue to ho...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq tumbles as investors dump tech megacaps

The Nasdaq index fell more than 2 on Tuesday as steep declines in megacap growth stocks led Wall Street below record trading levels, with investors seeking shelter in more defensive parts of the market. Highly valued technology companies in...

BFI Executive Director R K Sacheti dies after battling COVID-19

The Boxing Federation of Indias Executive Director R K Sacheti died on Tuesday after battling COVID-19, a demise that was mourned by administrators cutting across sports as well as the International Boxing Association AIBA.He was 56 and is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021