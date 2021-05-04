Left Menu

Six people arrested in Delhi for black-marketing of oxygen concentrators, canisters and cylinders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 19:33 IST
Six people arrested in Delhi for black-marketing of oxygen concentrators, canisters and cylinders

Two men were arrested for allegedly being involved in black-marketing of oxygen concentrator machines, police said on Tuesday. They were allegedly selling oxygen concentrators at Rs 1,25,000 each, while the actual price of one machine is only Rs 50,000, they said.

''Both the accused persons were apprehended along with 12 oxygen concentrator machines from Dwarka,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

The accused have been identified as Vinay Agrawal (40) of Janakpuri and Akash Vashisth (24) of Mahavir Enclave, the police said.

Also, a 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling oxygen canisters at exorbitant prices in the north district, they said.

A complaint was received on Monday about a man selling oxygen canisters at prices higher than the MRP near Chandni Chowk's Novelty Cinema Hall, the police said.

''Thereafter, Sub-Inspector Sandeep Mathur posed as a customer and called the suspect. The suspect got ready to sell two oxygen canisters for Rs 3,600. He also sent a photo of the item and was ready to deliver the oxygen cylinders at SPM Marg,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said.

Around 6 pm, the accused, identified as Gurvinder Singh, came to deliver two oxygen canisters of 12 litres each. Police found that the MRP on the canisters was erased, he said.

Singh was apprehended after the MRP of the canister was found to be Rs 450, Alphonse added.

The accused is an electrician by profession. He got six oxygen canisters from Ghaziabad and has sold the other four, the police said.

Similarly, two more people, Mohit Bansal (30) and Jitender Sharma (34), were arrested on Monday for black-marketing oxygen cylinders near Jahangirpuri, they said.

Four oxygen cylinders, two cars and Rs 85,700 cash were seized from their possession, the police said.

In the southeast district, a pharmacist was arrested for allegedly selling oxygen concentrators at rates higher than the MRP in Kalkaji, they said.

The accused, Yashpal Dabas, was arrested on Monday. He was trying to sell an oxygen concentrator at Rs 1,45,000, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight lions in Indian zoo test positive for COVID-19

Eight Asiatic lions at an Indian zoo have contracted the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, adding that there was no evidence that animals could transmit the disease to humans. Zoo authorities in the southern state of Hyderabad sh...

Cisco India President Sameer Garde quits

Cisco President India and SAARC Sameer Garde has resigned after spending four years at the global networking solutions provider. Garde had taken over as the president of Ciscos India and SAARC operations in July 2017. He will continue to ho...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq tumbles as investors dump tech megacaps

The Nasdaq index fell more than 2 on Tuesday as steep declines in megacap growth stocks led Wall Street below record trading levels, with investors seeking shelter in more defensive parts of the market. Highly valued technology companies in...

BFI Executive Director R K Sacheti dies after battling COVID-19

The Boxing Federation of Indias Executive Director R K Sacheti died on Tuesday after battling COVID-19, a demise that was mourned by administrators cutting across sports as well as the International Boxing Association AIBA.He was 56 and is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021