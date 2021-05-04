Left Menu

UK and India sign deal on closer migration cooperation

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-05-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 19:42 IST
Britain and India signed a new migration agreement on Tuesday to allow freer movement of young people between the two countries as well as measures to tackle illegal immigration.

"The historic agreement delivers on the UK government's fair but firm New Plan for Immigration - attracting the best and brightest and supporting people coming to the UK through legal routes, while stopping the abuse of the system and speeding up the removal of those who have no right to be in the UK," Britain's interior ministry said in a statement.

