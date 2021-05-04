Left Menu

Follow Covid protocols or be prepared for further restrictions: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

As a measure to control the sharp surge in Covid-19 cases and infections, the Haryana government has imposed a lockdown in the entire state from May 3 to May 10 5 am.Follow all Covid-related guidelines on wearing a mask and social distancing, otherwise the state government will be compelled to impose further restrictions, Vij told the people of state.Vijs warning came amid reports that people in some areas of the state were still not following the lockdown orders and not realising the gravity of the situation.Haryana had on Monday reported 140 Covid-19 related fatalities, taking the cumulative toll to 4,626.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 19:43 IST
Follow Covid protocols or be prepared for further restrictions: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

With reports of lockdown norms being violated in some areas of the state, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij Tuesday asked people to follow all Covid-related guidelines or be prepared for further restrictions.

''The strict measures we are (already) taking to check the spread of virus cannot be successful without people's cooperation,'' Vij told reporters Tuesday, urging the public to help authorities enforce the ongoing lockdown in the state. Many people have lost their lives while several others have contracted the infection, he said, adding people must not venture out unless urgent. As a measure to control the sharp surge in Covid-19 cases and infections, the Haryana government has imposed a lockdown in the entire state from May 3 to May 10 (5 am).

Follow all Covid-related guidelines on wearing a mask and social distancing, otherwise the state government will be compelled to impose further restrictions, Vij told the people of state.

Vij's warning came amid reports that people in some areas of the state were still not following the lockdown orders and not realising the gravity of the situation.

Haryana had on Monday reported 140 Covid-19 related fatalities, taking the cumulative toll to 4,626. The state had also reported 12,885 fresh infections, pushing the total case count to 5,27,773.

On Tuesday, the Ambala Police made a group of youth do push-ups and sit-ups on the road in Ambala Cantt area as they allegedly violated lockdown orders.

While making them do the physical exercises, the police officials could be seen telling the group of youths to repeat loudly, “hum lockdown ka palan karenge (we will obey the lockdown orders)”.

Ambala Cantt SHO, Inspector Vijay Kumar said they had received information that some people were out on morning walk and violating lockdown orders and also not following social distancing norms.

They were stopped for a while and later let off with a warning, he said.

In Bhiwani too, a small group of people who had violated the lockdown orders were made to do sit-ups and other exercises and were let off with a warning.

''We are making them aware that no one should come out of homes unnecessarily when lockdown has been imposed,'' a police official on duty, told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

