Union Minister Jitendra Singh asks central govt employees to get vaccinated at earliest

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday asked all the eligible government employees aged 18 and above age to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 at the earliest.

He also expressed satisfaction that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has organised regular camps for vaccination at North Block and all officers above 18 are taking benefits of the same after registering on www.cowin.gov.in, according to a Personnel Ministry statement said.

Singh appealed to all the eligible employees of the age of 18 years and above to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest, it said.

Government employees are also further advised to continue to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour even after the vaccination, like frequent washing of hands/sanitisation, wearing a mask/face cover, observing social distancing etc, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

The minister hoped that all the instructions, issued by the DoPT last month, will be followed in letter and spirit in the interest of the well-being of all the citizens and government employees and their families. He, however, reiterated that official work will not be allowed to suffer and all attempts will be made to minimise the loss of man-days on account of government employees falling sick on account of COVID.

Singh also instructed the DoPT to write to all chief secretaries of states and administrators of union territories to issue guidelines on the model of the DoPT and after taking into account the local circumstances and needs of the respective states and UTs, the statement said. He said, the government has been monitoring the situation very closely and undertaking review of the same from time to time, it said.

Singh recalled that during the last one year of the pandemic, the DoPT had developed a set of guidelines to be followed in the government offices, which not only sought to contain the spread of corona virus but also aimed to carry on the office functioning effectively and without interruption.

He said, the work from home protocol developed by the DoPT had been so successful that many a time, the work output was even more than the normal circumstances because government functionaries were working online even on the weekdays or holidays.

