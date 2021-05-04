Left Menu

U.N. welcomes Biden decision to admit more refugees

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:02 IST
U.N. welcomes Biden decision to admit more refugees

The U.N. refugee agency on Tuesday welcomed a decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to admit up to 62,500 refugees this year, which it hoped would inspire other countries to resettle more people fleeing war or persecution. Biden said on Monday he had resurrected a plan to raise refugee admissions this year after drawing a wave of criticism from supporters for initially keeping the refugee cap at a historically low level of 15,000, set by his predecessor Donald Trump.

Filippo Grandi, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said in a statement: "I hope this decision will now also inspire other countries to follow suit, to restore or expand their resettlement commitments."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DMK men remove boards with 'Amma' picture in canteen, Stalin acts against them

A video clip of two DMK men removing and throwing away two flex boards embossed with the name and picture of Amma from a state-run canteen here went viral on Tuesday and they were expelled from the party.The AIADMK and PMK condemned the van...

'Humanity will triumph': Priyanka urges people to stand by each other, defeat despair

Urging people to stand by each other and defeat the despair caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday said it hurts that those in power not just shirked responsibility but continuously spun a web of lies...

MP: 6,000 vials of Remdesivir arrive in Indore

At least 6,000 vials of Remdesivir injections arrived here on Tuesday, of which a major portion was sent to divisional headquarters of Madhya Pradesh for further distribution amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official ...

COVID-19: India's FIH Pro League games in Europe postponed

Indias upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League away matches against Spain and Germany, scheduled to be played on May 15, 16, and May 22, 23 respectively, have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the FIH said on Tuesday. FIH, Hockey India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021