Left Menu

People’s lives at stake; govt may be blind, not court; whole nation crying for oxygen: HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:08 IST
People’s lives at stake; govt may be blind, not court; whole nation crying for oxygen: HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

People's lives are at stake and the government may be blind but not the court, the Delhi High Court lashed out on Tuesday when the Centre's law officer said it should not be emotional about shortage of oxygen in the national capital for treating COVID-19 patients.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli observed that the "whole nation is crying for oxygen today", not only Delhi but other states also.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre, said they are going to file compliance report on the Supreme Court's April 30 order and not get into whether it is to supply 700 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen per day to Delhi or fulfil the deficit demand.

Sharma said 433 MT oxygen has reached Delhi last midnight and another 307 MT came this morning and they expect that by evening there shall be fair enough oxygen.

When senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Delhi government, said the Centre has to provide 590 MT oxygen to Delhi and with the supply of 420 MT, people are dying here.

Sharma shot back, "Let us not go into the rhetoric that people are dying." That annoyed the bench which said, "It is only a rhetoric and not a fact? Sorry Mr Sharma we do not appreciate this. This is so unfortunate." When Sharma said let us not get emotional, the bench said, "When people die it is an emotional matter. People's lives are at stake. You may be blind, we are not. How can you be so insensitive." While discussing the issue of fully utilising the tankers existing fleet, the bench said, "what you are planning and getting is all in future. Is it one week or two weeks, we don't know. The whole nation is crying for oxygen today, not only Delhi but other states also", and suggested including more experts and IIM brains in the Empowered Group.

During the hearing, the court was informed by amicus curiae and senior advocate Raj Shekhar Rao that if storage of oxygen is created here, there will be less pressure on the supplies and the Centre shall consider diverting from Maharashtra where the current demand was less.

The bench asked the Centre to consider it and inform the court and said, "if the demand is less in Maharashtra and shortfall in consumption, some oxygen can be temporarily diverted to Delhi to create reserve." Sharma said the government will look into this and not only from Maharashtra but also from other places where there is a dip in oxygen demand, it can come to Delhi.

He also said efforts are being made to increase oxygen supply to Delhi and more tankers are being sent here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DMK men remove boards with 'Amma' picture in canteen, Stalin acts against them

A video clip of two DMK men removing and throwing away two flex boards embossed with the name and picture of Amma from a state-run canteen here went viral on Tuesday and they were expelled from the party.The AIADMK and PMK condemned the van...

'Humanity will triumph': Priyanka urges people to stand by each other, defeat despair

Urging people to stand by each other and defeat the despair caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday said it hurts that those in power not just shirked responsibility but continuously spun a web of lies...

MP: 6,000 vials of Remdesivir arrive in Indore

At least 6,000 vials of Remdesivir injections arrived here on Tuesday, of which a major portion was sent to divisional headquarters of Madhya Pradesh for further distribution amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official ...

COVID-19: India's FIH Pro League games in Europe postponed

Indias upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League away matches against Spain and Germany, scheduled to be played on May 15, 16, and May 22, 23 respectively, have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the FIH said on Tuesday. FIH, Hockey India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021